Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX): Price Now Near $0.95; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PLX

Currently, PLX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (3.4%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, PLX ranks 150th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PLX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PLX’s price is up $0 (0.35%) from the day prior. PLX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows PLX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PLX: Daily RSI Analysis For PLX, its RSI is now at 8.8.

PLX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

