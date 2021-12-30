Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Proto Labs by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

