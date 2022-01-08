Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com