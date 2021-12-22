Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,793,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,351,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.99 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

