Prudential Financial Inc (PRU): Price Down $-2.91 (-2.95)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.69 (-0.72)% Over Past Hour

Currently, PRU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.69 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PRU has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PRU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PRU’s price is down $-2.91 (-2.95%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row PRU has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PRU’s price action over the past 90 days.

