Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.62) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.50) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.35) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,740.82 ($23.49).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,265 ($17.07) on Thursday. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £34.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,304.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,394.71.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

