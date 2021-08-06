Prudential Plc (PUK): Price Now Near $39.97; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PUK

Currently, PUK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.15%) from the hour prior. PUK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, PUK ranks 27th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PUK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PUK’s price is up $1.11 (2.86%) from the day prior. PUK has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Prudential Plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PUK: Daily RSI Analysis PUK’s RSI now stands at 100.

PUK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market