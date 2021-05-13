Prudential Plc (PUK): Price Now Near $41.79; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PUK

At the time of this writing, PUK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (0.55%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as PUK has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PUK ranks 118th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

PUK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PUK’s price is down $-0.86 (-2.02%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PUK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PUK’s price action over the past 90 days.

