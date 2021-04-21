Prudential Plc (PUK): Price Now Near $41.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PUK

Currently, PUK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (0.67%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PUK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PUK’s price is up $0.03 (0.07%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Prudential Plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market