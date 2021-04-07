Prudential Plc (PUK): Price Up $0.48 (1.12)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.23)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PUK

At the moment, PUK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.23%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PUK has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PUK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PUK’s price is up $0.48 (1.12%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Prudential Plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

