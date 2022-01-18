Ps Business Parks Inc (PSB): Price Now Near $173.45; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PSB

Currently, PSB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.2 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PSB has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, PSB ranks 173rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PSB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PSB’s price is down $-1.2 (-0.69%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PSB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PSB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PSB: Daily RSI Analysis PSB’s RSI now stands at 19.6013.

PSB and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

