Ps Business Parks Inc (PSB): Price Now Near $183.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PSB

Currently, PSB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.81 (0.44%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, PSB ranks 34th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PSB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PSB’s price is up $0.81 (0.44%) from the day prior. PSB has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ps Business Parks Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PSB: Daily RSI Analysis PSB’s RSI now stands at 100.

PSB and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

