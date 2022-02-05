PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 34.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,562. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

