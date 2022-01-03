PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PTC by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in PTC by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in PTC by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $121.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.64.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).