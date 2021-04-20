Ptc Inc (PTC): Price Up $0.52 (0.37)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.01)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PTC

At the moment, PTC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PTC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PTC’s price is up $0.52 (0.37%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on PTC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ptc Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

