Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GZPFY opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $37.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

