Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG): Price Now Near $61.43; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PEG

Currently, PEG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. PEG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PEG ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

PEG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PEG’s price is up $0.24 (0.39%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PEG has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PEG: Daily RSI Analysis For PEG, its RSI is now at 100.

PEG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For PEG News Traders

Investors and traders in PEG may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Public Service Enterprise (PEG) Set to Reduce Transmission Rates

Public Service Enterprise (PEG) signs an agreement to lower transmission rates that could help its electric customers save approximately $140 million a year.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market