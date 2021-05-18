Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG): Price Now Near $62.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PEG

At the moment, PEG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (0.32%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on PEG; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, PEG ranks 76th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PEG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PEG’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.35%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row PEG has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PEG’s price action over the past 90 days.

