Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $333.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $333.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSA. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $321.46.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $325.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $340.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: What are economic reports?