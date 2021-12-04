Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $353.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $325.00 to $353.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.

Public Storage stock opened at $335.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $340.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.88.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

