Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

NYSE:PSA opened at $351.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.44. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $229.14 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

