Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.77.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

