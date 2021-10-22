PubMatic Inc (PUBM): Price Down $-3.35 (-11.34)% Over Past Day, Up $0.52 (2.02)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PUBM

At the time of this writing, PUBM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.52 (2.02%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PUBM ranks 379th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

PUBM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PUBM’s price is down $-3.35 (-11.34%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row PUBM has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. PubMatic Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PUBM: Daily RSI Analysis For PUBM, its RSI is now at 14.3507.

PUBM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

