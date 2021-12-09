PubMatic Inc (PUBM): Price Up $0.27 (0.7)% Over Past Day, Up $0.13 (0.34)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PUBM

At the time of this writing, PUBM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (0.34%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PUBM has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PUBM ranks 81st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

PUBM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PUBM’s price is up $0.27 (0.7%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as PUBM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. PubMatic Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PUBM: Daily RSI Analysis For PUBM, its RSI is now at 100.

PUBM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For PUBM News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on PUBM may find value in this recent story:

