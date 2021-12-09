Pulmonx Corp (LUNG): Price Now Near $35.72; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LUNG
At the moment, LUNG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.78%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
LUNG ranks 109th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.
LUNG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, LUNG’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.89%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Pulmonx Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
LUNG: Daily RSI Analysis
For LUNG News Traders
Investors and traders in LUNG may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
