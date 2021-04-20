Pultegroup Inc (PHM): Price Now Near $52.68; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PHM

This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren't showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

PHM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PHM’s price is down $-1.02 (-1.9%) from the day prior. PHM has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PHM’s price action over the past 90 days.

For PHM News Traders

Investors and traders in PHM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

PulteGroup (PHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PulteGroup (PHM) closed at $53.56, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day.

