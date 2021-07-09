Pultegroup Inc (PHM): Price Now Near $53.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PHM
At the moment, PHM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.35 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Construction stocks, PHM ranks 31st in regards to today’s price percentage change.
PHM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, PHM’s price is up $0.53 (1.01%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PHM’s price action over the past 90 days.
Buying Your New Home is Now Literally a Click Away ATLANTA, July 08, 2021–National homebuilder PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced its Transact Home Online program, a revolutionary homebuying process that is entirely online. Believed to be the first of its kind, homebuyers can now complete the entire home selection, configuration and home purchase contract process through its integrated online system that puts everything they need securely at their fingertips.
PHM: Daily RSI Analysis
