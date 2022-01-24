Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI): Price Now Near $2.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PBYI

At the moment, PBYI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-1.25%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, PBYI ranks 72nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PBYI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PBYI’s price is down $-0.04 (-1.67%) from the day prior. PBYI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows PBYI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PBYI: Daily RSI Analysis For PBYI, its RSI is now at 0.

PBYI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

