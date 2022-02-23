Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Body

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €125.00 ($142.05) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.02% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.78 ($131.57).

PUM opened at €88.64 ($100.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.33. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a PE ratio of 40.62. Puma has a 1 year low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles