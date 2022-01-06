Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.30 at Stifel Europe

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its price target cut by Stifel Europe from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LRTNF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pure Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins lowered Pure Gold Mining from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

