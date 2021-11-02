Pure Storage Inc (PSTG): Price Down $-0.38 (-1.4)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (-0.01)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PSTG

At the time of this writing, PSTG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PSTG has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Computers stocks, PSTG ranks 57th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PSTG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, PSTG’s price is down $-0.38 (-1.4%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows PSTG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PSTG: Daily RSI Analysis PSTG’s RSI now stands at 42.6471.

PSTG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For PSTG News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on PSTG may find value in this recent story:

Pure Storage Stock Could Soon Run Towards Record Highs

The equity’s 40-day moving average has propped up PSTG at least 10 times before

