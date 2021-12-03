Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $36.00 at Susquehanna

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

NYSE PSTG opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

