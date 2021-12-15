PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT): Price Now Near $9.94; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PCT

At the time of this writing, PCT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. PCT has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Chemicals stocks, PCT ranks 18th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PCT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PCT’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as PCT has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. PureCycle Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< PCT: Daily RSI Analysis PCT’s RSI now stands at 0.

PCT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error