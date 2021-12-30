PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $37.90

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.90, but opened at $39.05. PureTech Health shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureTech Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70.

PureTech Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

