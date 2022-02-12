Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 17,297 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $32,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,205,000 after purchasing an additional 94,673 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

PH opened at $300.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).