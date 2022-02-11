Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3,271.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796,882 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $190,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 145.5% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,954 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,597 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $125.77 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average of $123.65. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).