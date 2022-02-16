Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Saratoga Investment worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $327.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAR. TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR).