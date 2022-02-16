Putnam Investments LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

SPG opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.12 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

