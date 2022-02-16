Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.48% of Unitil worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Unitil by 111,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Unitil by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Unitil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a market cap of $760.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

