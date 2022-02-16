Putnam Investments LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Andersons worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Andersons by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Andersons by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Andersons by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Andersons by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $350,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,112 shares of company stock worth $1,257,807 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $40.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

