Putnam Investments LLC Sells 207,755 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,375,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 207,755 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.3% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,052,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 328,929 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 33,722 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,573,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,492,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

