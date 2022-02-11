Putnam Investments LLC Sells 322,687 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,687 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $148,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

