Putnam Investments LLC Sells 53,227 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,227 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $77,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after acquiring an additional 966,526 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 519,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,618,597. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

CDAY stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

