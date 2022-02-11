Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 29.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 35.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 149.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 674,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,433,000 after buying an additional 403,892 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $86,472,670. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $160.42 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average is $307.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

