Putnam Investments LLC Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,370 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.09% of MetLife worth $46,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

