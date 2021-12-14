Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 279.0% in November

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, an increase of 279.0% from the November 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

PPT opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

