Puzo Michael J Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Puzo Michael J increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,395.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3,412.74. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,841.41 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

