Pvh Corp (PVH): Price Up $3.37 (2.91)% Over Past Day, Up $1.36 (1.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for PVH

Currently, PVH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.36 (1.16%) from the hour prior. PVH has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

PVH ranks 5th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Apparel stocks.

PVH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, PVH’s price is up $3.37 (2.91%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Pvh Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

