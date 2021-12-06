PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised PVH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.94.

PVH stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. PVH has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.91.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,988,000 after buying an additional 200,674 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 65,594 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,854,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PVH by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

