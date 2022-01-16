Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Trading 6% Higher

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 13,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

